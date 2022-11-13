ALBANY — Albany State University has been awarded $2.9 million for the Connecting Minority Communities Program federal grant from the United States Department of Commerce. This grant was made possible by the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021.

The Connecting Minority Communities Program will plan, develop, and expand the institution’s reach to online and distance learning globally. With a focus on broadband expansions, the program will enhance the educational instruction and learning opportunities offered at ASU.

