ALBANY — Albany State University recognized the accomplishments of nearly 900 students on Thursday during its annual Honors Day program, which returned live after the event was held virtually in 2021.
Of the 889 students whose names were read during the ceremony at the university’s West Campus, 67 achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the current academic year.
“I always enjoy it when it comes to Honors Day,” Chanel Williams, a senior health and performance major from Cuthbert who was on the dean’s list and was recognized for a 3.5 or higher grade-point average, said. “The speaker and when they actually hand out the certificates, just everybody doing good makes me feel good.”
The speaker, Albany State alumnus Marvin Laster, told three stories during his remarks. One involved the literary character Rip Van Winkle, who after being asleep for 20 years noticed that a picture of King George III had been replaced with George Washington. It represented the great change that had taken place during his long slumber, much like the great changes going on today.
Laster, the CEO of Albany Boys & Girls Clubs, also challenged students to apply their knowledge.
“There’s a tremendous amount of change going on today, and they have to remain woke,” Laster said during an interview following the ceremony. “I challenged nursing and biology students to remain woke and use their academic achievements to develop new technology to address some of the health disparities we see today.”
For history and political science majors, Laster said, “When history has been sanitized for political purposes, I challenged them to remain woke, to apply their knowledge and write new narratives for these times of change.”
For freshman Trinity Hunt, her first Honors Day was a good experience. The Habersham, native was recognized as a new freshman who achieved a 3.5 or greater grade-point average.
She said she plans to put the nursing degree she is pursuing to use to become a registered nurse and eventually become a nurse practitioner.
“I’m happy,” she said. “I’m glad I came in strong my first year. I love it (Albany State). I can’t see myself anywhere else.”
During her remarks, Albany State President Marion Fedrick encouraged the students who were honored to serve as an example to students who have ambitions to one day walk across the stage themselves to receive a certificate.
“It takes a village to be successful,” she said. “They didn’t do it on their own. To our honor students, you are setting the example for our other students.
“Just remember, as you are working through this process, I need you to be the village. You do all the things you do in and out of the classroom while maintaining a 3.5 average. I need you to share these skills. This is a day we want to share with you and share our pride.”
