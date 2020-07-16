ALBANY – Albany State University and Columbus Technical College announced the establishment of a cooperative relationship Thursday afternoon. The agreement formally recognizes that ASU and CTC are active educational partners committed to expanding educational opportunities in southwest Georgia. This partnership will create a pathway for students pursuing a career in nursing, as well as 20-plus other business-related fields.
"Being able to provide this easy transfer of credit from Columbus Tech to Albany State will help our students in so many ways,” Columbus Tech President Martha Ann Todd said in a news release. “It is our hope that, with a student-friendly system in place, our students will seize this opportunity for affordable, career-building bachelor degrees to add to their already impressive associate's degrees. The RN-to-BSN program transfer opportunity will be especially valuable in developing the health care work force that is widely needed.”
CTC alumni who have completed their associate's degree in nursing will be able to transfer to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at ASU. The CTC graduates must have earned a cumulative grade-point average of 2.80 or better, have achieved licensure from the National Council of the State Board of Nursing and have met Albany State’s admission requirements.
Additionally, the partnership allows for an easy transfer of more than 20 different associate's degrees to ASU’s Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Applied Science programs, depending on the area of study. Included are Columbus Tech degrees in accounting, business management, human resource management, culinary arts, engineering, computer support, computer networking, cyber security, criminal justice, early childhood education, and more.
“The partnership between Albany State University and Columbus Technical College is a huge step forward for educational opportunities for nursing students in southwest Georgia," ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick said. "We are excited to welcome CTC alumni to the RAMily and extend to them our Golden RAM Guarantee to ensure academic excellence and student success.”
The partnership will serve and facilitate a student’s ability to transfer into a baccalaureate degree program without jeopardizing the intended mission and stated goals of either institution, and by avoiding duplication of curricula where appropriate.
“The opportunity for CTC alumni to continue their education through a baccalaureate degree with ASU creates an accessible opportunity," ASU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Angela Peters said. "We are committed to serving the educational growth of students and the economic development of the community."
To qualify for the program, students must be in good academic standing and meet the admissions requirements to attend ASU. Both institutions are committed to advising students accordingly so that credit earned is applied appropriately to the degree.
The articulation agreements will officially become effective fall semester.
