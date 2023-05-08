During the Albany State University Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, cadets MaKayla Lindsay, Taliyah Walker and Jordan Johnson were commissioned as Second Lieutenants into the United States Army.
The commissioning ceremony at Albany State University is a milestone event for a cadet’s ROTC career as it marks students who are commissioned second lieutenants into the United States Army's official transition from student to leader.
Special Photo: ASU
ALBANY – During the Albany State University Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, cadets MaKayla Lindsay, Taliyah Walker and Jordan Johnson were commissioned as second lieutenants into the United States Army.
As part of the university's 2025 Strategic plan, the Standard, ASU’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program, combines academic rigor with leadership development. Students are provided with training and various opportunities to enhance their leadership and management skills as they prepare for a career as an officer in the United States Army.
The commissioning ceremony is a milestone event for a cadet’s ROTC career as it marks their official transition from student to leader.
"The commissioning ceremony instills a sense of accomplishment, patriotism, and discipline in cadets," Military Science Department Chair Capt. Odalys Carrion, said. "To receive a commission signifies their acceptance as both a member of the U.S. Army Officer Corps and a leader within the greater profession.”
“The ceremony reflects on years of unity, hopes and beliefs," Lindsay, a native of Snellville, said. "It is an honor to be part of such a tradition that can motivate and provide continuity for future generations.”
“My older sister graduated college and was commissioned into the United States Navy," McDonough native Walker said, indicating her inspiration for joining the Army. "Witnessing all of the opportunities that she is able to experience and the structure it provided for her life inspired me.”
“My granddad was in World War II," Johnson, a native of Atlanta, said. "My family background and genuine interest makes me honored to serve our country in the United States Army.”
The newly commissioned lieutenants have been branched to serve as active-duty quartermasters and in transportation with the U. S. Army.
To learn more about Albany State University’s ROTC program, visit www.asurams.edu