ALBANY – During the Albany State University Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, cadets MaKayla Lindsay, Taliyah Walker and Jordan Johnson were commissioned as second lieutenants into the United States Army.

As part of the university's 2025 Strategic plan, the Standard, ASU’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program, combines academic rigor with leadership development. Students are provided with training and various opportunities to enhance their leadership and management skills as they prepare for a career as an officer in the United States Army.

