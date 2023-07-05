Frdrick says Albany State with Prioritize Health Professions in 2018

Albany State University's Educational Talent Search will host a field day event for program participants on Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the West campus at the intramural/open field.

Educational Talent Search (ETS) is a federally funded TRIO program committed to supporting and guiding students as they pursue higher education. Program participants include students in grades 9-12.

