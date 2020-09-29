ALBANY -- With online enrollment growing by 500 students in recent years, and a 6 percent overall increase of fall 2020 compared to last year, Albany State University attributes its success to offering online courses students need and focusing on student success.
The fall 2020 enrollment, estimated at 6,753, represents the highest number in the past three years.
Programs in health science, nursing and business programs have seen increased interest by students.
“Our focus is student success,” Laiteisha Dobbins, Albany State’s director of marketing and communications, said. “Through that lens, the university has implemented strategic scholarship allocations, recruitment strategies, and student success programs that have led to this achievement.
“ASU assists students in need through the efforts of scholarships such as the Golden RAM Retention Grant (GAP Scholarship), the Local Scholars Grant and many more through the ASU Foundation. The recruitment strategy has pivoted to a number of digital experiences to maintain student engagement, such as virtual one-on-one and group sessions with recruiters.”
The university also has added virtual and face-to-face study tables and a virtual component to peer tutoring and math and English tutoring, the academic success coach initiative, and combined the enrollment service center into the “one-stop shop" known as RAM Central.
Those programs and initiatives are part of what the college refers to as the RAM Guarantee.
Students who returned to campus seemed excited to be back, Dobbins said. Students have the choice to complete their studies 100 percent online, and the university will support students in both methods of learning.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our faculty, staff and students,” she said. “We implemented a return to campus plan in July, called Reunited. This plan is guided by the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force.”
ASU President Marion Fedrick used the available tools to set up classes on rotation of a virtual and in-class learning experience, Dobbins said.
“This approach allows us to social distance and minimize the number of students in the classroom, while still maximizing the student learning experience by engaging face-to-face and virtually,” she said.
“A large part of campus life is the ability for students to engage with peers and in student activities. We have designed a way for students to safely accomplish this engagement while adhering to social distancing and other preventative practices.”
Currently the university has 1,886 adult learners, with an average age of 33, and is prepared for those seeking a career change or new skills after losing a job due to the pandemic. It also has an Office of Military and Adult Education that can assist those new students.
Individuals interested in making a career change can get more information by visiting adult.ed@asurams.edu or calling (229) 500-2070.
“ASU is a great choice for adult learners,” Dobbins said. “We have a department that specializes in assisting adult learners. In today’s job market, Albany State has degrees that are the most needed, for example respiratory therapy.”
