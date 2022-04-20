Albany State University President Marion Fedrick and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany Commanding Officer Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will offer educational opportunities for military personnel at ASU.
ALBANY — Albany State University and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany jointly announced an education partnership agreement that formally recognizes that ASU and MCLB-Albany are active partners committed to expanding educational opportunities for military-affiliated students, specifically in the area of cybersecurity and logistics.
“Offering courses on the base will create a significant impact on access to higher education for our military service members and their families,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said during a formal memorandum of understanding signing ceremony. “This will present opportunities to progress in their current roles, or in transition to a civilian role.”
The educational services will be available to active-duty personnel, reservists, eligible retired military personnel, Department of Defense employees, civilians and their adult family members.
“ASU is strategically expanding our academic portfolio to meet the needs of the community, particularly the Marine Corps’ cybersecurity and logistics community,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Angela Peters said. “We are committed to providing affordable, convenient, and high-demand educational pathways that will strengthen MCLB’s goals of safety and security of the nation.”
“Nelson Mandela penned the famous quote, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,’” Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, the commanding officer of MCLB Albany, said. “We are excited to partner with Albany State University to enhance the knowledge, skills and critical thinking capabilities required in their chosen field of study in cybersecurity and logistics.”
In summer 2021, ASU began waiving all institutional fees for students who are currently serving in the military. Currently serving students have the activity fee, athletic fee, technology fee, institutional fee, and transportation fee waived, reducing their cost of tuition.
The Office of Military and Adult Education will provide streamlined resources for individuals at the Marine Corps Logistics Base. They will be able to apply to ASU for free, have assistance to enroll in the correct program, and be able to connect with other on-campus resources that support academic success that will lead to graduation.
“Albany State University is dedicated to removing barriers, and providing opportunities for military students,” Alex Bynum, ASU’s director of military and adult education, said.
