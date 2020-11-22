ALBANY -- Albany State University and Oconee Fall Line Technical College announced the establishment of a cooperative relationship on Friday. The agreement formally recognizes that ASU and OFTC are active educational partners committed to expanding educational opportunities in southwest Georgia.
“Albany State University is pleased to execute this partnership agreement with Oconee Fall Line Technical College," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "This partnership will enable students to transition effortlessly from OFTC to earn their bachelor’s degree at ASU. This agreement is the perfect example of our continued commitment to providing students access to earn a college degree. I am proud to welcome Oconee Fall Line students to the home of the Golden Rams.”
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Albany State University,” OFTC President Erica Harden said. “Our goal is to offer a student-centered and career-driven education to those who walk through our doors, and this agreement with ASU will add to the opportunities our students have to continue their education with a seamless transition from an associate to bachelor’s degree.”
The agreement between ASU and OFTC will provide educational advancement opportunities for OFTC students in the associate of applied science program to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree at ASU. This partnership will strengthen the educational opportunities across the state and will create pathways for students pursuing a career in nursing, accounting, business management, technology management, criminal justice, early childhood education, chemistry, biology and computer science.
OFTC transfer students with a minimum of 30 transferable credit hours of post-secondary coursework with a minimum 2.0 GPA will receive guaranteed admission as degree-seeking candidates if they fulfill additional requirements.
“We are delighted to partner with OFTC to strengthen our pipeline in the central and eastern part of Georgia by providing a pathway for students to complete their baccalaureate degree," ASU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Angela Peters said. "These agreements provide more than opportunities, they provide hope for students to reach their educational goals. ASU is committed to academic excellence and we welcome OFTC as our partner in education."
“This will be a great opportunity for our graduates to continue their education and move on to bachelor’s and graduate degrees,” Michele Strickland, OFTC’s vice president of academic affairs, said. “We’re grateful for partnerships like this which allow our students educational opportunities to take them as far as they’re willing to go.”
To qualify, students must be in good academic standing and meet the admissions requirements to attend ASU. Both institutions are committed to advising students accordingly so that credit earned is applied appropriately to the degree.
Additionally, ASU will provide transfer evaluation and advising to OFTC students through on-site, virtual and/or telephone advising. Faculty advising by discipline will be available to future transfer students prior to and once matriculated at ASU.
The articulation agreement will officially become effective this spring semester.
