parade winners.JPG
Buy Now

Officials with Albany State University announced the first-, second- and third-place winners in the university's 2019 Homecoming parade held in downtown Albany over the weekend.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY – Officials with Albany State University announced the first-, second- and third-place winners in the university's 2019 Homecoming parade held in downtown Albany over the weekend. The parade featured categories in cheer/dance, float, marching band, vehicle and walking. Theme for Homecoming 2019 was "The Greatest of All Time."

The top three finishers in each category were:

Cheer/Dance

1st -- Monroe High School Cheer/Dancers

2nd -- Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts

3rd -- Alice Coachman Elementary School Cheerleaders

3rd -- MLK Elementary School Cheerleaders

Float

1st -- Albany Technical College

2nd -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Zeta Psi Sigma Chapter

3rd -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Delta Eta Omega Chapter

Marching Band

1st -- Westover High School Marching Patriots

2nd -- Dougherty County High School Phantom Trojan Marching Band

3rd -- Terrell County Middle/High School Marching Greenwave Band

Vehicle

1st -- Rabbitman’s Footwear Inc.

2nd -- Dougherty County High School Mr. and Miss

3rd -- Miss Deborah Women's Scholarship Pageant

Walking

1st -- Westover High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC

2nd -- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Albany Alumni Chapter

3rd -- Kappa League

3rd -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Gamma Omicron Chapter

3rd -- AL Rakim Temple No. 412

Tags

Stay Informed