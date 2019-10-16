ALBANY – Officials with Albany State University announced the first-, second- and third-place winners in the university's 2019 Homecoming parade held in downtown Albany over the weekend. The parade featured categories in cheer/dance, float, marching band, vehicle and walking. Theme for Homecoming 2019 was "The Greatest of All Time."
The top three finishers in each category were:
Cheer/Dance
1st -- Monroe High School Cheer/Dancers
2nd -- Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts
3rd -- Alice Coachman Elementary School Cheerleaders
3rd -- MLK Elementary School Cheerleaders
Float
1st -- Albany Technical College
2nd -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Zeta Psi Sigma Chapter
3rd -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Delta Eta Omega Chapter
Marching Band
1st -- Westover High School Marching Patriots
2nd -- Dougherty County High School Phantom Trojan Marching Band
3rd -- Terrell County Middle/High School Marching Greenwave Band
Vehicle
1st -- Rabbitman’s Footwear Inc.
2nd -- Dougherty County High School Mr. and Miss
3rd -- Miss Deborah Women's Scholarship Pageant
Walking
1st -- Westover High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC
2nd -- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Albany Alumni Chapter
3rd -- Kappa League
3rd -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Gamma Omicron Chapter
3rd -- AL Rakim Temple No. 412