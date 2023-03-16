ALBANY – For Albany State University senior Adia Sakura-Lemessy, it was a busy day walking to the stage to accept the five awards she picked up during the Honors Day Ceremony on Thursday.

The computer science major was one of more than 960 students who were honored during the program held at the university's West Campus, with 38 of those recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

