Adia Sakura-Lemessy, left, with her mother, Albany State University professor Donna Sakura-Lemessy, won five awards during the Thursday Honors Day Ceremony at ASU. Adia's father, Ian, is also a professor at the university.
ALBANY – For Albany State University senior Adia Sakura-Lemessy, it was a busy day walking to the stage to accept the five awards she picked up during the Honors Day Ceremony on Thursday.
The computer science major was one of more than 960 students who were honored during the program held at the university's West Campus, with 38 of those recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
The daughter of Albany State professors Donna and Ian Sakura-Lemessy, Adia picked up the Dean’s Award in the college of arts and sciences, awards for Highest Ranking Senior, 4.0 GPA, highest rank in computer science and certificate of recognition.
“We’re excited,” she said as she stood next to her mother holding the awards. “It’s a bit of a carousel. Every time I got back to my seat, I had to get back up again.”
Adia has actually been an Albany State student since the age of 16, when she embarked on a dual enrollment with her Atlanta-based high school Georgia Cyber Academy.
She said she plans to attend graduate school after graduating in the fall.
“I don’t know which one yet,” she said. “I’ve had a good time here. I’ve really had a good experience. I know I want to work in cyber security. That’s my main effort.”
Her mother said she knew Adia was receiving the 4.0 GPA Award but was not aware of the others beforehand.
“She’s always been a precocious child,” she said.
Prior to the presentation of awards by university President Marion Fedrick and deans of various departments, Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw addressed the students.
“If you are here, you have already exhibited a level of skill in your major that is worthy of recognition by your (instructors),” she said. “Being where you are, I’m sure most of you have fought to overcome some challenges.”
The speaker encouraged students to set realistic and attainable dreams and work to make them come true.