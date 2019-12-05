ALBANY -- An Albany State University student was one of three people whose bodies were found on Monday in a Conyers home.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office identified the three as Joshua Baker, Michael Curry, 50, and 25-year-old Jaydah Curry.
Baker, 19, was a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, Albany State officials said in a statement sent to students. The university was informed on Tuesday of Baker's death by a family member.
Deputies found the bodies when they were dispatched on a welfare check at 2:31 p.m. to a 4122 Sweet Water Lane residence.
The bodies were sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation laboratory for autopsy. No additional information had been released.
“The Albany State University family mourns the loss of Joshua Baker, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences,” the university said in a statement sent to the campus body. “Our condolences are with his family and friends as they deal with the loss. We have been in touch with Mr. Baker’s family, and the campus will continue to extend its support throughout this difficult period.”
Albany State has offered counseling services to students, faculty and staff.