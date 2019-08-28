ALBANY — The reestablishment of the Albany Dougherty branch of the NAACP was affirmed with an election ceremony at the Albany Civil Rights Institute on Sunday.
The steering committee elected the youngest president in the branch’s history and also the most diverse executive committee of its time. Kiara Jackson, a student at Albany State University, was voted unanimously to lead the organization as president.
Serving as executive officers are Velma Robinson as vice president, Amna Farooqi as second vice president, Joshua Nelson as third vice president and Princess Brownlee as secretary.
The rest of the executive committee members are Sherrell Byrd, Matthew Stanley, Mary Green, Angela Hines, Rhonda Hines and Sabrina Owens Hayes.
Chartered in the 1950’s during the civil rights movement era, the Albany Dougherty NAACP was once a vital organization in the fight for civil rights in Georgia. Home to many prominent civil rights leaders and fighters for justice, it made strides for African-Americans throughout the years, being on the forefront of the fight against Jim Crow laws.
Recent issues such as voter suppression, unfair wage laws, police brutality, mass incarceration and the racially charged climate of the current presidential administration has caused a surge in memberships nationally for the NAACP. The same interest has occurred in Albany, officials with the branch said.
Jackson has been involved with NAACP since 2016, serving as a youth and college chapter president for a year. Jackson was also chosen to participate in an NAACP sponsored Train the Trainer event, certifying participants in the civic engagement committee task force for Region 5.
She was also selected nationally to participate in the first NAACP Youth Action Summit.
“My vision for the Albany-Dougherty Branch of the NAACP is to bridge the gap between the organization and the needs of the community while progressively advocating for social justice issues striving for equity,” Jackson said.
Those who would like more information about the Albany Dougherty branch can email albanydocoNAACP@gmail.com or call (229) 231-0208. To become a member, pick up copies of the membership application at the Albany Civil Rights Institute and mail with payment in the form of a check or money order to P.O. BOX 5261, Albany, GA, 31706, or send an email to albanydocoNAACP@gmail.com for an electronic copy.