ALBANY -- Albany State University students Kalia Qawiy and Stephan Pierre are spreading the university's name beyond the boundaries of southwest Georgia.

Pierre, a graduate student in the university's Public Administration program, was selected to play in the 2023 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Legacy Bowl played recently in New Orleans. The game, broadcast on the NFL Network, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. This year, it featured 100 of the top players in the country.

