ALBANY -- Albany State University students Kalia Qawiy and Stephan Pierre are spreading the university's name beyond the boundaries of southwest Georgia.
Pierre, a graduate student in the university's Public Administration program, was selected to play in the 2023 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Legacy Bowl played recently in New Orleans. The game, broadcast on the NFL Network, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. This year, it featured 100 of the top players in the country.
The ASU student, who is from Tallahassee, Fla., played defense for Team Robinson-Black Helmet and prevailed over the opposition 10-3 in front of more than 25,000 fans.
A linebacker for the Golden Rams, Pierre finished the 2022 season with 58 solo tackles (84 total tackles), 9 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble. He was named to the 2022 SIAC Football All-Conference First Team, as the 2021 SIAC Overall MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Qawiy, a senior mass communications major, was selected to represent ASU, virtually, in the recent 2023 White House Historically Black Colleges and Universities Journalist Briefing.
“This HBCU Journalist Briefing was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these HBCU students," ASU President Marion Fedrick said. "Ms. Qawiy represented our institution well. She is a testament to the talented leaders our institution is preparing. I look forward to the continued relationship between the White House and HBCUs for the educational benefit of our students."
Students from more than 40 HBCUs attended the press briefing, aimed at bridging a connection between the White House and HBCUs. The students were invited to ask questions of Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Qawiy asked, “How can smaller HBCUs, like Albany State University, remain relevant in the changing educational landscape, especially those that are state-operated and funded?”
Bottoms answered, “So many things are great about Albany State. But you have the support of the people in the state of Georgia. That’s important for smaller HBCUs, especially state-funded HBCUs. Lean in on your representatives to make sure you’re getting the funding you deserve from the state.
"Finally, it’s important to own your space. Albany State is a great school. It may not be big in size, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s a phenomenal school.”
Qawiy, hailing from Lagrange, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., a news anchor for Ram News Network on ASU’s Channel 19, and an intern with the Office of Marketing and Communications. She aspires to become a TV journalist after graduation.
“I am very grateful for the experience of representing Albany State University at the White House," Qawiy said. "It was important for me to highlight the conflicts concerning HBCUs and better understand how the White House plans to resolve problems that have a direct impact on students, such as underfunding, access to local and regional internships, mental health, and resources provided for students to better themselves while pursuing their degrees."
The full briefing can be viewed on the White House YouTube Channel.