ALBANY – Albany State University will host the 25th annual Southeast Model African Union Conference in collaboration with the University System African Council Wednesday-Saturday.

This will be the first time ASU is hosting the prestigious conference. College students will travel from all over the Southeast to participate in the mock trial experience as an exercise in international diplomacy. The students will simulate the activities of the African Union heads of state representing 55 countries of Africa at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. While acting as delegates, students will debate issues that affect African nations.

