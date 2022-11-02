MarionFedrick3.JPG

ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant to Albany State University. The U.S. Department of Commerce program is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and focuses on providing and expanding broadband internet service and equipment for historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.

The funds also can be used to hire and train IT personnel.

