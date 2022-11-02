ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant to Albany State University. The U.S. Department of Commerce program is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and focuses on providing and expanding broadband internet service and equipment for historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.
The funds also can be used to hire and train IT personnel.
“Broadband access is crucial to so many aspects of our everyday lives," Bishop said in a news release. "The pandemic highlighted how important it is in order to keep our teachers and students connected, as well as how crucial it is to our economy. Albany State University is an educational cornerstone in southwest Georgia. It can use this federal grant to improve its broadband infrastructure, which will help ASU train the next generation of entrepreneurs and workers as well as serve as an informational hub connecting local officials, our regional industry sectors, and the community organizations that serve our residents.”
“We are honored to be awarded the grant for the Connecting Minority Communities Program," ASU President Marion Fedrick said. "This grant will address the growing demand of support needed for broadband connectivity in the Albany community while establishing a foundation for future distance learning at Albany State University. The program aligns with our strategic plan that addresses opportunities for community partnership, ensures student access and success and creates the environment where both the community and our students can thrive.”