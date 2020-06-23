ALBANY -- Albany State University officials announced Tuesday that the university has appointed Melanie Hatch as the dean of ASU's College of Art and Sciences.
The appointment is effective July 1.
“Dr. Hatch brings a wealth of leadership experience to Albany State University,” Angela Peters, ASU's provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a news release. “I have every confidence that Dr. Hatch will strengthen programmatic opportunities for our students, develop new opportunity partnerships to enhance experiential learning, and scholarly and professional development of our faculty and staff.”
Hatch currently serves as ASU’s associate provost. She previously served as the dean of engineering and business at Gannon State University, chancellor of Penn State University-Dubois and provost/vice president for academic affairs at Middle Georgia State University. Hatch received a Ph.D. in operations research at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, a master’s degree in management science from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Indiana State University.
“I am thrilled to have been selected to join this innovative and talented group of people and am looking forward to the new initiatives we will build together,” Hatch said.
Most recently, she assisted with the reaffirmation of the ASU SACSCOC accreditation and development of ASU’s Quality Enhancement Plan.
