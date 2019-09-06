ALBANY – Marion Fedrick on Friday became the 10th Albany State University president to be feted in an investiture ceremony whose traditions and trappings date back to the Middle Ages.
Fedrick was officially “vested” with the powers of office by Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia. The ceremony typically takes place in the first year a college president has been in office.
Fedrick was appointed ASU’s president on Aug. 14, 2018, after serving as interim president beginning in October 2017, and prior to that as interim executive vice president.
The 11 a.m. ceremony brought region business and government leaders and the community at large to the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the university’s east campus.
Past and current university system employees also were in attendance.
Fedrick told The Albany Herald that inclusion and bringing people together was a conscious part of the program, as was the invitation of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, who spoke at a breakfast prior to the investiture ceremony.
“We all benefit from Albany State University,” Thurmond said. “Albany State is the economic engine of southwest Georgia. Imagine southwest Georgia without the 6,000 people who work here.”
Thurmond, who formerly served as Georgia’s secretary of labor, said his relationship with the college started in the 1960s when an older brother left home to attend ASU.
“My daddy didn’t have enough money to pay tuition,” he said. “Our whole family went out and baled hay. We used money we got from baling that hay to pay the tuition.”
A good deal of Thurmond’s message revolved around enlightened self-interest, to think beyond the personal. It is one thing for a parent to be concerned about their child, he said, but a well-educated populace has an impact on everyone.
“Enlightened self-interest taught me I just can’t be concerned about my daughter’s education,” Thurmond said. “Enlightened self-interest taught me I had to be concerned about the education of (everybody). If I end up in the hospital tonight, I want to make sure that nurse who gives me my medicine can read and write.”
Up until the 1950s, Thurmond said, Sears was the largest retailer in the world and virtually unchallenged.
“There was a guy named Samuel Walton who opened a little store in Bentonville, Arkansas,” he said. “In the mid-1950s you were either a dry goods store or a grocery store. He came upon a vision of dry goods and groceries. Not only did he do clothes and groceries, he did optometry and beauty parlors and tires and gas and …”
Instead of thinking in terms of “or,” as in black or white, Democrat or Republican, Thurmond urged the audience to think in terms of “and.”
“Unleash the power of and, and free yourself from the prison of or,” he said. “For years here in Albany, Georgia, it was Albany State and Darton. What this president has done is free this college from the prison of or and unleashed the power of and. She’s a great leader, but she can’t do it all by herself.”
Getting to know people outside those we normally encounter is one way to embrace “and,” according to Thurmond.
“People like to hang out with people like themselves," he said. "You don’t have to give up your comfort zone, but if this vision is to succeed, we have to expand our comfort zone. I’m convinced that if we continue to break bread together, to work together, to laugh together, and even cry together, we’ll build one Albany, one Dougherty County, one Georgia, one America that will provide hope and educational opportunities for all. That is my prayer.”