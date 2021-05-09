ALBANY — Albany State University honored nearly 500 graduates at its 2021 spring commencement ceremony held Saturday. The classes of 2020 spring, summer and fall also were recognized.
“The experiences our graduates have gained at ASU prepared them academically, professionally and personally to succeed in the next step on their journeys — whether they are beginning a career, continuing their education, or serving in the armed forces,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said.
In March, ASU officially announced the 2021 graduation exercises would return to the Albany Civic Center after hosting virtual 2020 ceremonies due to the pandemic. This spring’s commencements were made up of four ceremonies held over a two-day period: Saturday and Sunday. Each ceremony recognized students following health and safety guidelines. The ceremonies also were streamed online for those who could not join in-person.
“This last year is a monumental example of our students’ resilience, patience, and dedication to success,” Angela Peters, ASU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “The class of spring 2021 and the classes of 2020 have certainly earned this moment of celebration.”
The Saturday-morning ceremony included the U.S. Army ROTC commissioning ceremony.
Myeshia Jackson earned a bachelor of science degree in Biology and will serve as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
“I love the idea of being able to help serve my country, and I also love the idea that my career has security and opportunity,” Jackson said. “I aspire to be a physician assistant and wanted to better understand by being a biology major.”
Many graduates have accepted positions in the work force or have been accepted into their graduate program of choice, including:
♦ Seth Hendley, a nursing graduate, has accepted a position in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
♦ Sabrina Netters, a computer science graduate, has accepted a position as a software developer at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
♦ Breyona Pierce, an early childhood education graduate, accepted a position as a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Magnet Elementary School and has been accepted to the ASU School of Education graduate program.
Seventeen members of the spring Class of 2021 are dual-enrolled high school students. This spring, these students are graduating with a high school diploma and a college degree. The dual enrollment program at Albany State enables high school students to enroll at the institution and earn credits toward high school and college graduation requirements.
