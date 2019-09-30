Albany State University remembers C.W. Grant

ALBANY — Former Albany State University Student Affairs Vice President C.W. Grant passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. Since his passing, he's being remembered by past and present members of the Albany State family.
ASU President Marion Fedrick issued a statement to the institution's "Ramily" and its supporters in reaction to Grant's passing.
"On behalf of the students, faculty and staff of Albany State University, I extend our deepest condolences regarding the passing of Dr. C.W. Grant," the statement said. "Dean Grant, as he was so affectionately called, served 30 years as the Vice President for Student Affairs at Albany State.
"As we collectively mourn his transition, we also celebrate and honor his unmistakable and unwavering love and impact. Throughout his career, he has left an impression on the minds of thousands of students with his legendary phrase: 'If it is to be, it is up to me.' His memory is a cornerstone of our institution’s rich history. Although saddened, today the Ram Nation stands proudly and forever changed by his legacy. His generous spirit will last always."
T. Marshall Jones worked with Grant at ASU while Jones was a professor in the university's music program.
Jones came to ASU in 1963, with Grant following a few years later.
"From that point, he was in charge of student activities and was in charge of my band budget," Jones said. "He was always kind and thoughtful when I turned in funds."
Jones said he and Grant, an icon in his era, had a close relationship.
"He was always working in the interest of students," Jones said. "He was always kind to me with my music presentations. He was always very confident in his ability to motivate people."
Jones said Grant's confidence was effective in making a difference, and that his former colleague and ASU official did not attempt to pass the buck to anyone else.
Grant's presence is one that will be missed, Jones said..
"He was a person who was always looking out for the common good of the institution," Jones said. "He will really be missed by all who knew him."
Grant was the special guest speaker at ASU's Founders Day convocation earlier this year, where he energized the large crowd with his jokes and his well-known motto. He encouraged attendees of the ceremony, which took place in April, to continue working toward reaching the goals of the university, but warned that hoping to reach those goals is not good enough.
“Our hope is not enough,” Grant said. “We are in a tough fight trying to survive financially, emotionally and spiritually, and we have not been promised a rose garden.”
Grant encouraged those attending to support the university in various ways.
“Rams, I wish I could tell you categorically what enough was, but I can tell you what I think enough is,” the former dean said. “I think perseverance, patience, positive thinking and money. I think those are enough.”
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Grant.