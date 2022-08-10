MarionFedrick3.JPG
Albany State University’s impact on southwest Georgia surpassed $231 million during the past year, an increase of 27% over the previous year.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Albany State University’s impact on southwest Georgia surpassed $231 million during the past year, an increase of 27% over the previous year, ASU President Marion Fedrick said in her State of the University Address.

“The State of the University Address is an ideal time to share the accomplishments of our past, the expectations for our present, and the vision of our future,” Fedrick said as Albany State prepared to kick off the new academic year. “Albany State University is proud to be a member of Albany, Dougherty County and the southwest region of Georgia. The support of this community through partnerships and its willingness to embrace our mission, has contributed to the overall success of ASU.

