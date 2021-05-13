ALBANY — Kicking off the annual summer camp season, Albany State University has announced plans for what it is calling “safe, fun and enriching summer camp opportunities” for children K-12.
Camps include:
May
Albany State University Men’s Basketball Prospect Camp — May 21-22
Invitation only (Classes of 2022, 2023, 2024), $60 per student, Register by May 19
In this camp, invited prospects from high schools in Georgia and the surrounding states will learn skills development and competitive games.
For additional information, contact Coach Adrian White at Adrian.white@asurams.edu.
ASU Softball Prospect Camp — May 30
Perspective student-athletes (softball), $40 per student
This camp will enhance softball skills of perspective student-athletes and will allow coaches to identify possible recruits for the upcoming seasons
For additional information, contact Coach Harley Roller at harley.roller@asurams.edu
June
ASYEP – Albany State Youth Enrichment Program — June 1-July 1
Ages 8-15, No cost, Register by May 20 at 5 p.m., mandatory parent orientation
This camp will offer youth development, physical fitness and wellness, and development of social and academic skills. Youths will engage in hands-on sport activities and immersive courses in the areas of English, Math and Science during the program. As a result, participants will be better prepared to excel academically and will have increased awareness of healthy lifestyles. The program also will allow participants to think about and begin planning their educational and professional careers.
For additional information, contact ASU Athletics at (229) 500-3571 or asuathletics@asurams.edu
2021 Summer Transportation Institute (STI) — June 1-30
Rising 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students, no cost
Register by May 15, application and reference letters needed
The camp will address the need for a diverse work force in the 21st century and create awareness of the career choices and opportunities that exist in the transportation industry, the United States Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration through various educational initiatives.
The objectives are to improve STEM skills and provide awareness about transportation careers and encourage students to consider transportation-related courses of study in their high education pursuits.
For additional information, contact Project Director Charles Ochie at (229) 500-2220 or (229) 500-2221 and Charles.ochie@asurams.edu.
Summer Health and STEM Academy — June 21-25
9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students, No cost, Register by May 14
This camp will provide experiential learning opportunities to high school students in the areas of biology, chemistry/physics and biomedical/health care fields. Students will engage in scientific experimentation and demonstrations with ASU faculty in the aforementioned areas. Additionally, students will meet with keynote motivational speakers and personnel at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for a tour of medical facilities.
For additional information, contact John Williams at (229) 500-2318 or John.Williams@asurams.edu
ASU-Constellation STEM Camp — June 14-July 1
Middle and High School Students, No cost
This camp will expose middle and high school students to solar energy-related hands-on STEM activities. The camp is sponsored by Constellation Energy, an Exelon Company.
For additional information, contact Arun Saha at arun.saha@asurams.edu
Albany State University Men’s Basketball Team Camp — June 11-12
High school boys basketball teams in Georgia, Florida and Alabama
$275 per team, Register by June 10
A camp for high school teams in the Georgia, Florida and Alabama area. Teams will play a minimum number of games with a tournament at the end.
For additional information, contact Vince Caruso at Vincent.caruso@asurams.edu or call (772) 475-7682
ASU Summer Music and Arts Camp — June 7-25
Middle and high school students, no cost, register by May 15
This camp will offer a three-week emersion into music and visual arts designed to develop fundamental skills and increase the performance, knowledge and acceptance level of participants.
For additional information, contact Kenneth Trimmins at Kenneth.trimmins@asurams.edu
Early Learning Center Kids Summer Camp — June 1-July 30
Ages 5-12, $95 per week and $60 registration, register by May 27
This camp will offer outdoor campus, hands-on activities, and activities themed around math, science and reading.
For additional information and to register, contact Kimberly Barney at elc@asurams.edu or call (229) 500-2017.
August
MRSB Summer Band Camp, ASU Marching Band Members Only — Aug. 8-15
No cost, register by July 23
This camp will provide existing and new band members with the skills and knowledge required to perform in a marching band setting (i.e., football games, pep rallies, parades, etc.)
For additional information, contact Kenneth Trimmins at Kenneth.trimmins@asurams.edu.
Third-party camps registered with the university but that are not affiliated or sponsored by Albany State include:
Coach G’s Football Prospect Camp — June 4, July 9 & 16
Invitation only (rising high school juniors and seniors), $40 per student
This is a football camp for rising high school juniors and seniors.
For additional information, contact Coach Seth Strickland at William.strickland@asurams.edu
Scot Hemmings Summer Baseball Camp — June 14-18
Ages 5-13, $110 per student, register by June 14
Individual baseball camps in the morning hours of the day to work on baseball skills. There will be an all-sports camp with additional activities in the afternoon.
For additional information, contact Scot Hemmings at shemmings12@icloud.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.