Albany State University students participate in mock interviews with Google representative

ALBANY — Kennady Wright, a senior Albany State University student from Chicago, said she feels prepared to interview at Google or any technology company of her choice.
In September, she, along with other computer science and mathematics students, participated in mock interviews with a representative from the multinational tech giant.
“I feel prepared because I know what questions may be asked in a tech interview and how to solve them. The 'Googler' taught us a four-step approach to help us learn how to tackle technical interview questions,” Wright said.
Unlike usual job interviews, Google interviews do not consist of typical behavioral questions; they want to see candidates solve problems in real time.
“Technical interviews require you to know how to solve a problem on the spot. If your answer is not quite correct, the interviewers can still be impressed if you at least have an idea of how to solve the problem,” Wright said. “They are more focused on seeing how you think to produce the right answer than an actual correct answer.”
Junior ASU computer science student Sabrina Netters said she is thankful for the experience. The Albany native said she understands the art of career pursuit and continuous improvement.
“I feel like I’m prepared for a tech interview, but the workshop made me realize that I will need more coding practice,” Netters said.
This opportunity was made available to students with the help of ASU faculty members. Florence Lyons, director of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, contacted Google and asked if a representative would be willing to visit the institution.
“I am always on the lookout for unique opportunities for our students,” Lyons said. “I approached representatives from Google about the workshops because I read how students at Howard University and a few other HBCUs benefited from Google workshops, and I wanted our students to also reap the rewards.”
Lyons formed a committed team consisting of Cheryl Mosley and Kimberly Whiters. The support from ASU leadership, including President Marion Fedrick, and ASU faculty and staff members like Robert Owor and Connie Williams, was instrumental in creating the opportunity for students, Lyons said.