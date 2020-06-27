ALBANY -- Albany State University has received approval from the University System of Georgia to return to face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester. Classes will begin one week earlier than scheduled; the new start date is Aug. 10.
"I am impressed with how our students, faculty and staff have persevered and shown true excellence during online and remote instruction," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "As a campus community, we will continue this path during and after the transition back to face-to-face instruction."
The ASU re-entry planning committee appointed by Fedrick has developed a detailed plan to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff. Based upon this planning, ASU has modified its fall 2020 academic calendar. With this earlier start date, other relevant dates will be adjusted. Residence hall configurations and all campus events have been altered to accommodate for social distancing.
Key dats include:
-- New students will move into residence halls Aug. 4-6;
-- Week of welcome for new students will take place Aug. 6-8;
-- Returning students will move into residence halls Aug. 7-9.
Fall 2020 courses will be held face-to-face (with reduced classroom seating) and with video conferencing (synchronously and asynchronously) to accommodate social distancing. The last day of classes for the fall 2020 semester will be Nov. 24. Students will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving break. Final exams will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in a virtual format.
For additional information regarding campus updates, visit www.asurams.edu.
