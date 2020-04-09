ALBANY -- Albany State University is waiving the SAT and ACT scores and the application fee for first-year students applying for the summer and fall 2020 semesters. This adaption of the admissions process follows the cancellation of testing services by the College Board due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is authorized by the University System of Georgia.
Students will still have to meet other established requirements for admissions.
“Our promise to you is we will ensure continuity of instruction while ASU participates in online and remote instruction," Albany State President Marion Ross said in a news release. "Campus leadership, faculty and staff are committed to each student’s academic success. That’s the Golden Ram Guarantee.”
ASU has established measures to ensure students will receive the same quality of instruction while they are taking online courses. These measures include:
-- Virtual lectures through Zoom and WebEx;
-- Virtual office hours daily for all faculty members;
-- RAM Central promise to call back 30 minutes after you leave a voicemail;
-- Virtual studying and tutoring services;
-- Virtual Career Services resume critiques, mock interviews and more.
Additionally, the ASU Foundation is providing Local Scholars Grants. Students who graduate from one of ASU’s 28 county service area high schools are eligible to receive this grant.
A $1,000 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript grade-point average reflects a 3.5 or above.
A $500 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 3.0 and 3.49.
A $100 book voucher will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 2.5 and a 2.99.
“ln these unprecedented times, we want prospective students to easily apply for admission without any added pressure,” Kenyatta Johnson, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said.
RAM Central (Enrollment Services Center) specialists are prepared to assist future Golden Rams through the enrollment process.
The application deadline for summer enrollment at ASU is May 1, and the fall deadline is June 1. ASU is proud to offer a multitude of programs including certificates and associate's, bachelor's, master's and specialist degrees.
For additional information about admissions changes and the Local Scholars Grant, visit ASU admissions at https://bit.ly/2UtOO22, email ramcentral@asurams.edu or call (229) 500-4358.
