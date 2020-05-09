ALBANY -- Albany State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the ASU Foundation A.L. Fleming has been selected as a member of the 2020 Board of Directors for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. As a board member, Fleming will play a vital role by providing guidance, leadership and support of the chamber’s policy and membership efforts.
“I am honored to have been extended an invitation to serve on the board for the Georgia Chamber," Fleming said in a news release. "I believe in their mission to ensure Georgia’s economic competitiveness and to promote growth and prosperity for all businesses. I am honored to represen Albany, rural southwest Georgia and especially Albany State University.”
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fleming with the following statement:
“For 105 years, the Georgia Chamber has worked to help keep, grow and sustain jobs throughout the state. We also acknowledge the importance of investing in the next generation of Georgia business owners and entrepreneurs. Albany State University has exemplified these priorities for more than 100 years. We look forward to Mr. Fleming's service on the Georgia Chamber’s board as we kick off a new decade, and we’re excited to leverage partnerships with members like Albany State University.”
