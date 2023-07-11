connex.png

 Special Photo

DULUTH -- Three Albany students were among the 494-student class that graduated from Georgia Connections Academy during a recent event at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Albany graduates included Lauren Jocelyn, Israel Johnson and Evelyn Lopez.

