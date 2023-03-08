Albany students plant tree at Sherwood Acres Elementary School

ALBANY — A live oak tree joined the playground area at Sherwood Acres Elementary School on Wednesday, with a lively group of students joining in to plant the evergreen that should provide shade and beauty on the campus for decades to come.
Many of the more than 50 students took turns on Wednesday shoveling in dirt and packing it to provide a foundation in which the tree can thrive. Before getting to work, the students held aloft an Arbor Day Foundation “Tree City USA” banner for photos.
City of Albany Arborist Ili Si Malone explained to the elementary school students that dirt should not be higher than the root ball and the importance of planting the tree so that it grows straight up.
The tree-planting, originally scheduled to coincide with Arbor Day, was rescheduled due to threatening weather conditions on Feb. 28. Other events to mark the annual event included the planting of trees and a tree giveaway.
“Trees do a tremendous amount of work around the world,” Malone told the group.
That includes benefits like the absorption and storage of carbon dioxide produced by cars, helping to cool the environment, reducing erosion and cleaning drinking water, she said. Trees also provide jobs in Georgia, which produces wood products used around the world
Many studies also show that neighborhoods with lots of trees have lower crime rates than those that do not, Malone said. And trees can have a beneficial impact on mental health.
The tree-planting is an annual event for the city, with one school selected each year to get a new tree.
“I love it,” Malone said. “This is one of the happy parts of my job. It’s nice to educate them. Hopefully, they get to appreciate a tree when they’re young. It’s nice to see the kids excited.”
The live oak species was chosen for a number of attributes, Malone told The Albany Herald.
“They’re native,” she said. “They’re very hearty. You’ve heard of Old Ironsides. The cannon balls would bounce off of it.”
The arborist predicted the tree would grow fairly rapidly. Some trees grow at a tremendous rate, but while the growth of a live oak is not that rapid, it should still grow a significant amount in just a few years.
“They’re long-lived,” Malone said of live oaks. “Some grow 200, 250 years. I know of one that’s 1,000 years growing in Charleston (South Carolina).”