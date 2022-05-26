Albany, Sylvester American Legion posts, Andersonville to hold Memorial Day events

ALBANY – A quick trip to the beach, a long weekend, popping open a cold beer while steaks sizzle on the grill ... These are some of the activities Americans think of when they think of Memorial Day.
But just like Christmas is more than presents, the Memorial Day means a lot more than the official beginning of summer to local veterans.
“We’re all veterans,” Ray Humphrey, commander of American Legion Post 335 in Sylvester, said of the group that is hosting a Monday parade. “We all know people who have been lost in battle. Families have lost people.
“We don’t want to forget them. This is not just a day for barbecues, getting out in the pool. This is a day for remembrance.”
The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Sylvester, kicking off at the Margaret Jones Public Library, 205 Pope St.
“This is to celebrate the sacrifices of those that were lost in conflicts and wars of our country,” Humphry said. “This is our second annual (parade). This is going to be an annual event.”
About 45 entrants lined up for the 2021 version of the parade, and Humphrey said he expects 50 or more on Monday. Participants may sign up by contacting him at humphreyray@bellsouth.net.
“We want people to know they can come over to Sylvester and watch the parade,” Humphrey said. “It went over real well last year, and we’re hoping it will this year.”
During an afternoon memorial service at 3 p.m. Monday at the Sylvester train depot, the names of Worth County residents who were killed or listed missing in action will be read aloud, with the ringing of a bell from a decommissioned U.S. naval destroyer after each name.
At the Andersonville National Cemetery, live events are returning in 2022.
On Saturday, flag placement will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. A Memorial Day observance service will be held on Saturday, with music starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m.
And on Monday, the Knights of Columbus will hold a mass from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
In Albany, American Legion Post 30 will hold a Memorial Day breakfast and service on Monday. The flag-raising ceremony will be held at 7:50 a.m. Brian Lassetter of Moultrie will be the speaker for the occasion.
Post Commander Dan Brewer also noted that the day is more than an extra day off.
“I mean, more and more it seems to be about going to the lake and cooking hot dogs,” he said. “We’re trying to keep the meaning alive.”
