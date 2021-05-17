ALBANY -- An Albany woman has pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns for clients.
According to court documents, between 2012 and 2017, Candace Roberts worked as a return preparer and manager at Rogers Tax Service, a tax preparation business located in Albany. Over a five-year period, Roberts inflated her clients’ tax refunds by fraudulently claiming American Opportunity Credits, education credits, and business income. In total, Roberts caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $700,000.
Roberts will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. The defendant also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia made the announcement.
The IRS-Criminal Investigation unit is investigating the case.
Trial Attorneys William Montague and Brian Flanagan of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane of the Middle District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.
