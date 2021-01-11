Albany Tech agreement will allow students to transfer credits toward bachelor's degrees

ALBANY -- Albany Technical College will ink an agreement with the University of Phoenix this week that will allow students in six areas of study to transfer for four-year degrees after completing associate’s degrees in Albany.
The virtual signing of the transfer articulation agreement will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the respective learning institutions. It will go into effect at the beginning of the spring 2021 semester.
The agreement requires a “commitment between both to serve and facilitate a student’s ability to transfer into a degree program without jeopardizing the intended mission and stated goals at either institution,” Albany Tech said in a news release.
The agreement allows students who meet requirements and plan to transfer to the University of Phoenix to pursue a bachelor’s degree after completing a two-year program in nursing, and applied science degrees in business management, business technology, cybersecurity or criminal justice technology.
Each student seeking to transfer from Albany Technical College to the University of Phoenix will be admitted and earn the necessary academic credits needed through an institutional program-to-program articulation agreement.
"Albany Technical College is proud to partner with University of Phoenix to expand the pathways for our students to earn a bachelor's degree after they have successfully earned an associate's degree with us," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “The signing of this agreement demonstrates the commitment that both institutions have made to increase educational pathway opportunities and possible career advancement for our students."
The agreement does not apply to other institutions in the Technical College System of Georgia. Any Albany Tech student who completes the required courses, is in good standing and meets the appropriate admissions requirements to attend the University of Phoenix, will be ensured that the courses listed in the agreement will transfer.
“Our partnership with Albany Technical College is extremely important,” University of Phoenix Provost John Woods said in a news release. “Albany Technical College provides a great set of programs for their students, and we provide pathways for graduates to quickly and affordably advance their education to baccalaureate completion, which can be very important for career advancement.
“Upon completion at Albany Technical College, graduates in many programs can earn a bachelor’s degree in as little as one year at the university and do so at a reduced tuition rate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.