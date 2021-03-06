ALBANY – Albany Technical College has been awarded a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School Gold Designation by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs, Military Spouse, and Military Friendly brands.
The 2021-2022 list of "Better for Veterans" institutions was identified across the country, and all participating schools were contacted in February informing them of their ranking. Twenty-five colleges and universities in Georgia made the 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools final list, and only six were identified as Gold.
On Feb. 23, Military Friendly announced that Albany Technical College achieved the Gold ranking of being a military-friendly college in the Community College Division. This ranking is the highest-ranking ATC has ever earned from the organization. (See more on the Military Friendly website: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/albany-technical-college/#.
"We are fully committed to the military families in our community offering Albany Technical College as a viable option for education, financial aid, employment assistance, and unique opportunities that exist here at the college," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said in a news release.
Now in its 12th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using federal agencies' data sources and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year 766 schools earned the designation.
VIQTORY determined methodology, criteria, and weightings with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.