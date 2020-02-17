Youths exposed to engineering careers at Albany Technical College

LaQuata Sumter, electrical and computer engineering instructor at Albany Technical College, talks about drone technology during last year's Engineering Week program.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College and the ATC Engineering Preparatory Academy will celebrate Engineering Week this week by holding several events on campus for area high schools, middle schools and the community.

In recognition of National Engineering Week, Albany Tech’s Engineering Preparatory Academy will introduce elementary, middle, and high school students to engineering by engaging them in interactive activities. Students from Dougherty, Baker, Calhoun, Mitchell and Terrell counties will gather at Albany Tech during the week.

“The purpose of the gathering is to bring engineering to life by showing the students how engineers make a difference in the world around us,” Michelle Williams, the project director of ATCEPA, said in a news release.

The engineering chairpersons will employ students by showing how drones are built and used, how to construct simple flashlights, how bridges are formed, and more.

“Students will have a better understanding of how critical thinking, teamwork and effective communication are crucial in the realm of engineering,” Williams said.

The college's participating programs are civil engineering technology, electrical and computer engineering technology, mechatronics technology, engineering graphics, and electronics.  

The week-long celebration kicks off Tuesday, with activities involving area schools on the Albany Technical College main campus and continues through Friday.

TUESDAY, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Out-of-County High Schools Day

Baker County, Calhoun County,

Mitchell County, Terrell County

WEDNESDAY, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dougherty County High Schools Day

Dougherty High, Monroe High, Westover High

THURSDAY 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dougherty County Middle Schools Day

Albany Middle, Merry Acres Middle, Radium Springs Middle

FRIDAY, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dougherty County Elementary Schools Day

Alice Coachman, International Studies,

Lamar Reese, Turner

A special presentation of electrical and computer engineering technology is palnned at Albany Tech on Wednesday at 10 a.m., in the CEIT Building, Room 224. Officials from the college, faculty and students will be on hand as electrical and computer engineering is discussed, defining the need and recognizing the importance of that field to employers in the community. A new drone certificate, Unmanned Aerial Systems Technology, will be discussed, and demonstrations will take place at the event. 

For more information about Engineering Week, contact Keisha George at kgeorge@albanytech.edu or Dharma Lamichhane at dlamichhane@albanytech.edu.

