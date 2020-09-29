ALBANY -- A proposed expansion of Albany Technical College’s transportation programs would boost the number of technicians trained to service the big machines that move goods and plow the fields in southwest Georgia.
The $7.7 million project is among those the Technical College System of Georgia has included in proposed 2021 capital projects. The first component of the recommended three-phase project is $769,000 for planning in the budget beginning in July 2021.
If the entire project is funded, construction and installation would be completed in Fiscal Year 2023.
“The programs we offer that are part of the Albany Transportation Academy need an enhancement,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “The programs that are part of the academy need to grow for our economic base to grow.”
The programs offered through the academy are commercial truck driving, diesel technology, automotive technology and automotive collision technology.
Those fields are in high demand and offer good salaries, Parker said, with diesel technicians able to earn from $45,000 to $60,000 a year and truck drivers willing to spend some nights away from home able to bring home $100,000 annually.
Major employers in the area, including Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, MillerCoors and Southern AG Carriers, depend on trucks, he said, and the coming Georgia-Pacific plant will increase the need for local technicians to service the rigs.
“Funding of the Albany Transportation Academy will allow the college to acquire ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification for diesel and automotive technology,” Parker said. “In addition, CDL and automotive collision technology would also acquire additional and updated space for instruction.
“If funded, each transportation program could increase enrollment and graduation.”
In an earlier assessment on the project, the Technical College System noted that labor market projections indicated an increase in job openings ranging from 4 percent for automotive body technicians to 33 percent for farm equipment mechanics between 2017 and 2028. Increase in job demand for automotive technology was predicted to increase by 6 percent from 2016 through 2026, and for diesel mechanics by 9 percent during that time span.
“We have talked about (how) truck driving, about having enough drivers to support local industries that have to ship by truck in and out of Albany, will feel more comfortable with this expansion,” knowing there are enough trained diesel mechanics, Parker said. “I think this is the most important project the local (legislative) delegation could support.”
Mark Spraggins, manager at R & S Diesel, confirmed the need for diesel mechanics. The business, which specializes in diesel engine fuel systems, has a full staff at the moment but would have a tough time finding a replacement should a vacancy occur.
“You probably can’t find any,” Spraggins said. “I mean, literally, if you’re looking for one, they’re few and far between. They’re high in demand.”
