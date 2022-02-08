ALBANY — Albany Technical College students who earn a degree in a number of subjects will be able to continue their studies and earn advanced degrees at DeVry University without leaving their hometown.
On Tuesday, Albany Tech officials signed a memorandum of understanding with DeVry that will allow students to transfer to the university and also transfer credit hours toward a degree.
“They get the associate’s degree here (and) all of their hours, 59 or 60 hours, will transfer to DeVry,” Lisa Harrell, dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said.
The agreement goes into effect for the spring 2022 semester, which will allow Albany Tech graduates to enroll at DeVry for the March session that begins on Feb. 28.
Since technical colleges have different requirements than those in the University System of Georgia, it is not always the case that all credits transfer among institutions, Harrell said.
In addition, there are other benefits.
“DeVry offers lots of scholarships,” she said. “There are lots of paths available to them to help (students) pay for their college. It creates opportunities for more of our students.”
Harrell estimated that there are hundreds of current Albany Tech students who could be candidates for moving on to DeVry, which is one of the now 15 pathway colleges with which ATC now has similar agreements. Those include Albany State University, Andrew College and Georgia Southwestern University close to home, as well as other state universities and The Citadel in South Carolina.
“We actually try to partner with as many colleges as possible,” Harrell said. “DeVry just signed an agreement with the entire Technical College System of Georgia. They reached out to us because we have hospitality management.”
Students who qualify under the agreement include those with associate’s degrees in information technology, general business, business technology, cybersecurity, computer programming, health information technology, network specialist and website design development.
Students can take classes online.
“The DeVry agreement will allow our Albany Tech graduates in technical or engineering disciplines to continue their education without having to leave Albany,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “They can stay here, work here and continue their education.”
