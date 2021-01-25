ALBANY – EMCOR Facilities Services Inc. and Albany Technical College have developed a training partnership program to provide instructional and related services and equipment and logistical support for the development and training of students who live in the Albany area. These students will seek employment with EFS following the successful completion of their training. This program will benefit the students at the college by providing local industry investment in their job-readiness training.
Subject to the terms of this program, each student accepted into the training program will have a duration of one year, beginning in the spring semester and will run from January to December. There is a current need for one air conditioning/HVAC student and one mechatronics student along with a project planner.
"This training partnership allows our students who have attained basic technical and employability skills an option to improve those skills by participating in a school-to-work option," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "This option will allow the student to learn in a work place setting while continuing to pursue a technical diploma at Albany Technical College."
An added benefit of the program is that qualified students can earn credit toward a technical diploma by working in the industry as part of their technical course enrollment. EFS will employ students through its customary hiring process after the student has qualified for participation under the terms of the program.
EMCOR Facilities Services manages and supports more than 1 billion square feet of facilities space for the nation's leading organizations, including the Molson Coors Brewery location in Albany. According to its website, "for more than 70 years, EMCOR Facilities Services has provided comprehensive services ranging from mechanical maintenance and self-performed, site-based operations to energy-efficiency upgrades and supplier-managed interior/exterior maintenance to a wide range of industries across the U.S. EFS helps achieve high performing facilities and productive workplaces by harnessing technology's power through data-driven solutions, improving the bottom line for their clients."
The Air Conditioning Technology Program at ATC is a diploma program completed in one year by full-time students. Air conditioning technicians keep heating and air conditioning systems working to control the temperature, humidity and air quality in homes, businesses, industrial plants and other buildings. Heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration mechanics, and installers — also called technicians -- install, maintain and repair the refrigeration systems to store and transport food, medicine and other items.
Students in the Air Conditioning Technology program learn the principles of air conditioning systems, heating service and installation, and design of heating and air conditioning systems, according to Albany Tech. They get the hands-on training needed to enter the work force and develop skills in work ethics, air conditioning theory and the occupational skills needed for employment in the HVAC industry.
Program graduates receive an Air Conditioning Technology diploma and five Technical Certificates of Credit, including air conditioning technician assistant, industrial/commercial air, air conditioning repair specialist, air conditioning electrical technician and residential air conditioning technician.
The Mechatronics Technology Program is a diploma or degree program at ATC. All plants and industries must be well-maintained to run at full capacity, creating an ongoing demand for those trained in mechatronics. This program combines elements of electronics, pneumatics, hydraulics, mechanics, IT, computers, and robotics, all of which have helped increase the productivity and efficiency of modern manufacturing, college officials said. Mechatronics technicians typically assist the design, development, and engineering staff and work closely with others to install, maintain, modify and repair mechatronic systems, equipment and component parts.
With instruction in the Mechatronics program, graduates will be prepared for the modern, automated work force. The program trains students in the areas of pumps and pipes, electrical and mechanical systems, motors, controls, fluid power, industrial wiring and industrial digital computers, also known as PLCs (programmable logic controllers). Students will also learn skills such as troubleshooting, time management, installation, inspection, and equipment maintenance, among other tasks.
Graduates can choose to earn an associate's of science degree or a diploma and technical certificates of credit in basic mechatronics. Graduates from this program may look for employment as mechatronics or industrial electricians in manufacturing and engineering as mechatronics technicians, mechanical system technicians, pumps and pipes specialists, PLC, and robotics technicians, and instrumentation technicians.
