ALBANY – The Adult Education Program at Albany Technical College has established an equipment lending library. For students who qualify, the program will be lending Chromebooks and Jetpacks.
“We recognized the need for basic internet access in some of the rural parts of the service delivery area, and working with the Technical College System of Georgia we have established a special lending library specifically for our students in need," Linda Coston, the vice president of adult education at ATC, said. "This should be a tremendous help to us in creating better opportunities for these individuals.”
The Adult Education Program has formed the Equipment Lending Library to assist students striving to earn their high school equivalency, obtain employment and transition to technical education. This helps with the barriers of access to computers and/or the internet, which often prevents participation and enrollment.
Fifty Chromebooks and/or Jetpacks will be loaned to students enrolled in the Adult Education Program in the seven-county service delivery area, including individuals from Baker, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, and Terrell counties.
For more information about the Adult Education Program or the lending library at Albany Technical College, contact adulted@albanytech.edu or call (229) 430-2751, (229) 430-1620 or (229) 430-7881.
