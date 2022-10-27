Albany Tech to unveil updates of criminal justice program

A brand-new safety app called ATC SAFE has been created for Albany Technical College, in addition to upgrades in cameras, lighting and line of sight on the main campus.

ALBANY — In late 2021, under the direction of President Anthony Parker, Albany Technical College took a significant step forward to improve the safety of its students, employees, and visitors.

That project is complete and is being implemented throughout the campus. A brand-new safety app called ATC SAFE has been created in addition to upgrades in cameras, lighting, and line of sight on the main campus.

