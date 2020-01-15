ALBANY -- Eight Albany Technical College students have received certified surgical technologist certification and received diplomas after passing a national certification exam.
The students in the Albany Tech Surgical Technology program all passed the exam on the first attempt.
The first surgical technology degree-level students were accepted in the summer 2019 semester to complete all prerequisite courses to progress to the surgical technology occupational courses during the spring 2020 semester.
“All students passed, representing a 100 percent pass rate for the graduating class in December 2019,” Albany Tech officials said in a news release. “Six of the eight students have been placed locally in health care facilities. These students have demonstrated their aptitude by completing a rigorous core curriculum and being accepted into the surgical technology program.”
The eight students who passed the national certification exam and graduated with a diploma in surgical technology from Albany Tech are Shannon Banks, Rosalina Brown-Bullard, Veneisha Butler, Honesty Doomes, Tamara Garrett, Arrianne Quimby, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Shykedon Smith.
“Two years ago, our pass rate was 89 percent, and this year we are at 100 percent,” Lori Day, Albany Tech’s program director of surgical technology, said in a news release. “With a brand new, state-of-the-art lab, it allows for a lot more hands-on experience and allows the students to practice practical mock surgeries that prepare them for the operating room.
“All students have been placed in-field or have continued their education.”
CST tests are sustained by a national board of 10 members represented by the major geographic areas of the country. The examination review committee for the CST exam has the responsibility within the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting to design and develop the national certifying exam for surgical technologists.
