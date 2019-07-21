ALBANY — Albany Technical College has revealed two major changes, which many would call improvements, to the way they educate students this year — "success terms" and reducing core curriculum book costs.
The new "success terms" will allow for six entry points during the academic year for students to start classes, rather than three entry points that are available in a traditional semester format.
"We used the quarter system up until, I believe, 2012, and then we shifted to semesters," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "That may have been the right thing to do, but it put us in a position where in programs that Albany Tech offers, we had fewer exit points a year. We may have graduated more students, but instead of giving (employers) students four times a year at the end of four quarters, we gave them students two times a year at the end of two semesters. We realized that we were making employers wait longer for graduates.
"Adults who are going to college, who have responsibilities, when we used the quarter system, if they missed the start of a quarter, they only had to wait a maximum of 10 weeks for the next quarter to begin. It was easy to get somebody on board if they started the process late. Under the semester system, you have to wait 15-18 weeks, and life gets in the way. We want to help adult students, especially, those who are needing to achieve and gain some additional skills, by having another entry point to go into those programs. So the two main terms, fall and spring, have two seven-week terms. The semester is divided into seven-week terms, and they take the same amount of coursework."
While Albany Technical College is the first system within the Technical College System of Georgia to adopt the 7+7 success terms, Parker said that a sister institution, Trident Tech in Charleston, S.C., has been using the system for a while.
"When you've got someone who's got best practices and who is willing to share with you, you can use their triumphs, learn from their stumbles and implement (the program) with some success," Parker said. "We're already seeing as many students early registered for the fall as we saw registered for the summer. My expectation is that enrollment will increase, and then, of course, with the addition of students who come during the second seven weeks, an opportunity we didn't have before, it will allow us to grow even more."
Parker said the same for the reduced book costs for core curriculum classes, which he said faculty members began working on a little over a year ago.
"We have found quality providers of text books where a student can download the book on their phone ... or on their tablet or their laptop or their desktop," he said. "What we believe that's going to do is reduce by a substantial amount the cost of attendance, so that individuals who have limited financial aid or want to stretch their financial aid dollar even further will have the opportunity to take the course, have the textbook available to them and use those funds for other costs of attendance that have to be addressed."
And while Parker said he does think both the success terms and the reduced book cost will increase enrollment, that's not where he's focused. The Albany Tech president said he tries to focus on job placement, graduation, retention and enrollment, in that order.
"I think if you focus primarily on enrollment, you ... see more students doing what I call 'churning,'" Parker said. "They're in class, and they're not making progress. When you concentrate first on (job) placement, people who graduate having successful outcomes, then maximizing the number of people who graduate to have successful outcomes, then retaining the students that you can manage to recruit, so that you can graduate them and get outcomes (then you're focusing on the right things)."