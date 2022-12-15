ALBANY – Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1.
“We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward," Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program."
Robinson started her career as an Early Childhood Care and Education instructor at ATC in 2016. As an instructor/chair, she will prepare and deliver lectures for ECCE courses, advise students during registration, assist with recruitment and job placement efforts, and work to retain students within the ECCE program.
As an instructor, she is also an advisor of the department’s club -- Foundation Setters for Future Minds -- a member of the assessment team, and a mentor for first-generation students.
Robinson earned bachelor’s and master's degrees from Albany State University in English and Early Childhood Education, respectively. She attained a specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University. In addition to her degrees, she is a Bright from the Start state-approved trainer.
As the chair of the Early Childhood Care and Education program, Robinson says her goals are to instill a love for learning in all students, enhance instructional skills, and produce students that are workforce ready. In addition, she will continue to recruit new students in the program, retain students and improve the graduation rate.
For more information about the Early Childhood Care and Education program at Albany Tech, contact Robinson by email at arrobinson@albanytech.edu; by phone at (229) 430-3539 or at the albanytech.edu webpage.