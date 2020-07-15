ALBANY – The graduating spring Associate of Science in Nursing Program at Albany Technical College has reported a 100% pass rate on its standardized testing. The NCLEX exam, also known as the National Council Licensure Examination, is a standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is ready to become licensed as an entry-level nurse.
Six Albany Technical College students who recently graduated in the spring passed, including Kenya Floyd, Devon Herndon, Tanique Howard, Asia Jordan, Cori Miller, and Toshirio Rivers.
"We are so proud of these students," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. "They completed the necessary clinical hours and graduated with an associate's degree, and then all passed the NCLEX exam. Our community's need for qualified nurses has never been emphasized more than now."
According to the U.S. Bureau for Labor Statistics, employment in nursing is projected to grow 11 percent from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. As the baby-boom population ages, the overall need for health care services is expected to increase. More nurses will be needed in residential care facilities and in-home health environments to care for older patients.
