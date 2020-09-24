ALBANY – Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Inc. has donated a KIA Optima to the Albany Tech Foundation. The late-model vehicle will be used as a hands-on laboratory to train students on computer diagnostics in the college's Automotive Technology Program. This donation will place current automotive repair technology in students' hands and prepare them to work in the local automotive industry.
"This new lab will give our students practical experience, strengthening the quality and depth of instruction," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "We thank Kia for supporting Albany Tech's mission and the future of graduates in our region and the state."
The Technical College System of Georgia and Albany Technical College have enjoyed a long partnership with Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia. Kia vehicle lab donations were previously made to Albany Tech in 2010 and 2017. The latest gift ensures that students will continue receiving up-to-date instruction in the auto repair field.
"We are excited about the opportunity that Kia is giving us to teach our students with the proper tools," Automotive Technology Division Chair and Instructor James Miller said. "Preparing our graduates with the knowledge they need for today's automotive environment is critical to their success in our community."
The Albany Transportation Academy at Albany Technical College has a total of 154 students enrolled for academic year 2020. Thirty-nine are in Automotive Technology, 35 in Diesel Technology, 56 in Commercial Truck Driving, and 24 in Auto Collision Repair. The Albany Tech Transportation Academy graduates competent and qualified employees for the transportation industry through innovative and hands-on instructional approaches. This, in turn, promotes a robust, trained work force and economic growth throughout the region, officials at the school said.
The Automotive Technology program offers a broad line of courses ranging from basic repairs to the more advanced diagnostic repairs associated with today's ever-changing, computer-controlled automobiles. Students learn skills from replacing brake pads and bleeding brake systems to troubleshooting engine performance problems with lab scopes and meters.
The responsibilities of automotive service technicians and mechanics have evolved from simple mechanical repairs to high-level, technology-related work. Today, integrated electronic systems and sophisticated computers regulate vehicles and their performance while on the road. This increasing sophistication requires workers who can use computerized shop equipment and work with electronic components while maintaining their traditional tool skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.