ALBANY -- Albany Technical College is among the institutions celebrating national Adult Education and Family Literacy Week this week.
The goal of the specially designated week is to heighten public awareness, strengthen alliances, leverage resources, and increase the number of people who understand the vital role adult education and family literacy play in the nation's communities. That resonates with Albany Tech because the Adult Education Program at the college is specifically designed to assist adults in basic academic skills offering work place literacy programs, English Literacy (ELP), family literacy, job readiness and life skills classes.
According to statistics, approximately 32 million Americans cannot read or write, and roughly 1.1 million adults over the age of 18 have not completed a high school or GED program. Gov. Brian Kemp delivered a proclamation earlier in the month emphasizing the importance of adult education and family literacy, which will translate into a better Georgia.
This all comes on the cusp of Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker's recently delivered State of the College address, during which he said, "Albany Tech's single most important program is adult education. If our community is going to be successful, if our region is going to continue to grow, our 20- to 40-year-olds must be retrained for these jobs."
Parker went on to say that each year, employers request job applicants for between 300 to 600 jobs that Albany Tech can't supply. More adults must get a GED and continue their education to fill those jobs, he said. During the speech, Parker introduced Cayanna Good, assistant commissioner for adult education with the Technical College System of Georgia. Good will assist the school in implementing a program designed to explore alternatives outside of earning a GED.
"We're interested in exploring opportunities for some of those individuals who have been out of a classroom for a decade or more," Good said. "The idea of taking four different, very rigorous tests (GED) might be a barrier. We know that we can provide a college credit that will allow them to demonstrate mastery and competency and they can move on."
Statistics show there is a correlation between a low literacy rate and a low paycheck:
• Just 35 percent of individuals with below-basic skills are employed full-time, while 64 percent in the proficient category have full-time jobs;
• The salaries of adults with below-basic literacy skills are, on average, $28,000 less than salaries of adults with proficient skills;
• Women with low literacy are twice as likely as men to be in the lowest earnings category of $300 a week or less;
• Minimum wage workers increased wages by 18 to 25 percent within 18 months of exiting an adult education program.
