Albany Tech's Pathways now includes business administration at The Citadel

ALBANY – For Albany Technical College students, finishing two years of classes doesn’t necessarily mean their educational career is over.
ATC grads can pursue bachelor’s degrees in accounting or more than a dozen other fields at Albany State University, nearly 30 other offerings including culinary arts at Valdosta State University or business technology at Andrew College.
Among the most recent additions is a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from The Citadel.
The beauty of those programs is that students don’t have to travel to another part of the state or the country to further their education. They can take the courses online and remain at home.
“What we are attempting to do is give every associate's degree student the opportunity to bridge into a bachelor's degree if they want it,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “We want our students to stay in the community and contribute here.”
The ATC Pathways initiative includes agreements with the above mentioned institutions, plus Columbus State University, Savannah State University, Mercer University and Indiana Wesleyan University, plus six others.
Even with Valdosta State, one of the closest and the institution offering the most programs into which Albany Tech graduates can transfer, most local students choose to do coursework online.
The arrangements are combining a couple of trends, Parker said. There are less students of college age than there were 20 years ago, and distance learning by computer is something that is not only accepted but embraced by younger people.
“They don’t have to commute any farther than to the living room or bedroom,” he said.
A number of Albany Tech students already take most of their classes online and are on campus only one or two days a week for hands-on course work.
Through the Pathway Program agreements, students who are approved by their advisor and in good standing at ATC, have a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater, have no grades lower than a “C,” and meet other eligibility requirements of The Citadel are assured of acceptance into the degree completion program offered by The Citadel School of Business.
“The bachelor of science degree program is fully online and designed for working adults,” Parker said. “This will give students an opportunity to advance their professional career while living here in Albany and surrounding areas of southwest Georgia.”
The bachelor’s degree from The Citadel will allow students who complete a variety of courses of study the opportunity to move into leadership positions.
“In previous years, they ran into the glass ceiling – didn’t have a four-year degree, didn’t have the leadership degree,” Parker said. “There are individuals (who) need a leadership degree at the baccalaureate level to move up.”