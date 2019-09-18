ALBANY – Albany Technical College will be the site of a pilot program to help students struggling with completing their GEDs stay on track and enter the work force.
The program was unveiled Wednesday during an annual report given by ATC President Anthony Parker.
Cayanna Good, assistant commissioner of adult education with the Technical College System of Georgia, made the announcement following Parker’s address.
Often, Good told the audience of several hundred, students seeking a GED fail one or more sections multiple times and get discouraged. That leads them to give up on their education.
“We’re interested in exploring alternatives (to) depending on a single test,” she said during an interview following the program.
Good said the pilot program should be up and running in early 2020.
Prior to Good’s announcement, Parker laid out some stark economic numbers from a report prepared for two U.S. senators.
ATC’s service area includes a number of counties that are among the bottom rung in the state in the number of unemployed adults and poverty. Those include Baker, Clay, Dougherty, Randolph and Terrell counties.
Parker said those numbers correlate with high percentages of the counties’ populations that did not complete high school.
For example, 17.9 percent of adults did not complete high school in Dougherty County, where the poverty rate is 30.5 percent, according to figures Parker presented. Lee County has the smallest percentage of adults without a high school diploma at 11.5 percent, and the lowest poverty rate among counties served by ATC at 11.9 percent.
“If you look at poverty, there’s a direct link between inability to graduate and poverty,” Parker said. “You will see a direct correlation between keeping a student in school until they graduate and (later success).
“A lot of these figures are, I’ll say, depressing, but there are some things we can do immediately about it.”
In Dougherty County, 38.8 percent of adults are not in the work force, and in Calhoun County that number is 63.4 percent. Those numbers include retirees.
Parker said that each year employers request job applicants for between 300 to 600 jobs that ATC can’t supply. It’s important that more adults get a GED and continue their education to fill those jobs, he said.
“Albany Tech’s single most important program is adult education,” Parker said. “If our community is going to be successful, if our region is going to continue to grow, our 20- to 40-year-olds must be retrained for these jobs.”
The pilot GED program is one of the immediate steps to which Parker referred. Graduates who get good jobs not only help themselves, they help support the jobs of others when they purchase goods and services.
“We have jobs with good income that people can fill in one to years — with CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) in eight weeks,” Parker said.