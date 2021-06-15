ALBANY -- Albany Technical College has been selected as a recipient of a $50,000 Defense Grant, offered by the Technical College System of Georgia Office of Workforce Development. The grant will directly impact the lives of military personnel and their spouses in the local community.
Albany Technical College entered into a one-year agreement with the city and county governments of Albany and Dougherty County. A memorandum of understanding has been signed. Albany Tech is responsible for meeting all financial and programmatic requirements for the grant. The period of performance for the grant will be June 1–May 30, 2022.
“We’ve long held veterans and their families, who have served our country, in high regard and have worked diligently with the community to train and place these honored citizens in decent, good-paying jobs in our community," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker. "This grant just reiterates the goals and objectives set forth by the Technical College System of Georgia in rural work force development."
“We are excited Albany Technical College was awarded this defense grant to provide educational opportunities for our transitioning active-duty personnel and their spouses,” Col. Michael Fitzgerald, commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, said. “The Marine Corps encourages continuing education during their time in the service and beyond. This opportunity will provide them the necessary training and skills in high-demand career areas to continue to be successful after their time here has ended.”
Under the agreement, Albany Technical College, in collaboration with the Albany and Dougherty County governments, will provide career and technical training services to military personnel who are transitioning out of service and the spouses of active-duty military personnel. These individuals will be eligible to take Technical Certificates of Credit and/or continuing education courses, which will allow them to use the training within the local work force region or upon transferring to another station for duty.
Opportunities available to these individuals can include Quality Assurance Specialist – Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, or Quality Assurance Professional -- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. These 15-week certificates are regionally accredited through Albany Technical College. Quality Assurance Specialist is also embedded in two different degrees if an individual wants to continue education through enrollment in an associate's degree program in either Operations Management or Business Logistics Management.
“The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners is pleased to be able to provide these internship opportunities for our local military personnel and their spouses,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “These individuals have served our country well and will be able to combine their military training with the training they will acquire in their new career to benefit our local work force.”
“The city of Albany is excited to partner with Albany Technical College in the Defense Community Economic Development Fund Program," Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. "Local government has an immediate need for the skills that will be developed by those participants in the diesel technology, business, and administrative programs. Servicemen and women and their spouses will have the opportunity to intern with the city of Albany or Dougherty County. We are optimistic that some of the program’s participants will transition into permanent employment with the city."
Upon completion of the training, participants will be eligible for internships through the city of Albany and Dougherty County. The participants will have the option to intern within various governmental departments that align with their program of study.
