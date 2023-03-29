ALBANY – Albany Technical College is pressing the “refresh” button on accounting with a Thursday program highlighting the program’s offerings and career prospects available to graduates.
The refresh event at 10 a.m. in Room 114 of Prosperity Hall will showcase the college’s commitment to providing high-quality, relevant and up-to-date education in accounting. H. Hannah Seo, program chairperson and instructor, will be among the speakers.
"Accounting is a vital part of any organization, and our program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this in-demand field," Seo said. "Our refreshed curriculum, combined with real-world experience, ensures our graduates are prepared to excel in the competitive job market."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities in accounting are expected to continue growing in the coming years, with competitive wages and a variety of job options available.
Albany Technical College's Accounting Program offers degrees and diplomas tailored to meet the needs of students who enjoy quiet, independent work situations and are interested in pursuing careers in income tax preparation, cost accounting, auditing, governmental accounting, public accounting or general accounting.
Students in the program learn essential skills, including recording financial transactions, producing payroll, collecting on accounts, and using spreadsheet and database applications. Graduates can secure entry-level positions in various industries, including government agencies and health care offices, taking on responsibilities such as managing financial statements, payroll, bookkeeping, preparing and collecting invoices, making bank deposits and more.
Albany Technical College's Accounting program offers an associate's of applied science degree or diploma, with certificates in Office Accounting Specialist, Payroll Accounting Specialist, and Computerized Accounting Specialist embedded in the degree or diploma.
Graduates qualify to work as accounting assistants, payroll clerks, accounts receivable clerks, and other accounting-related professionals.
For students interested in continuing their education toward a bachelor of science degree in Accounting, Albany Technical College has agreements with Albany State University, Georgia Southwestern State University and Valdosta State University, offering additional opportunities for career advancement.