Albany Tech shines a spotlight on accounting

Albany Technical College will hold a refresh program on accounting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College is pressing the “refresh” button on accounting with a Thursday program highlighting the program’s offerings and career prospects available to graduates.

The refresh event at 10 a.m. in Room 114 of Prosperity Hall will showcase the college’s commitment to providing high-quality, relevant and up-to-date education in accounting. H. Hannah Seo, program chairperson and instructor, will be among the speakers.

