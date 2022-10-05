albany tech 0.jpg

Albany Technical College interim President Emmett Griswold signs an articulation agreement with Columbia Southern University as CSU President Ken Styron looks on.

 Special Photo: Albany Tech

ALBANY – Albany Technical College and Columbia Southern University have partnered to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.

This agreement is intended for ATC graduates who meet the requirements and plan to transfer to CSU after completing an associate's degree. The following programs are included in the agreement:

