ALBANY – Albany Technical College and Columbia Southern University have partnered to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
This agreement is intended for ATC graduates who meet the requirements and plan to transfer to CSU after completing an associate's degree. The following programs are included in the agreement:
-- Associate of Applied Science in business management transfers to Bachelor of Science in business administration;
-- Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice technology transfers to Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration;
-- Associate of Applied Science in fire science technology transfers to a Bachelor of Science in fire administration.
"Albany Technical College is proud to partner with Columbia Southern University to develop pathways for our students to earn a bachelor's degree after they have successfully earned an associate degree with us," Emmett Griswold, interim president of Albany Technical College, said in a news release. "There are a large number of degree options with this outstanding university. The signing of this agreement reflects a commitment that both institutions have made to increase educational opportunities and create career advancement for students."
A unique feature of this agreement indicates that all CSU associate's and bachelor's degree courses and programs are eligible for ATC credit consideration and review by CSU, so students are not limited by the degrees listed in the initial agreement.
"We are thrilled to partner with Albany Technical College to offer this opportunity to students who want to continue their education journey," Ken Styron, president of CSU, said. "As a university that was founded to provide accessible, affordable higher education, we feel this agreement will increase their options for success by building on their skills and talents."
The agreement allows qualified students at ATC to enter professional programs following CSU's admission requirements and institutional policies and procedures. All agreed requirements must still be met for admissions and an evaluation of transfer credit must be met. This agreement will become active in the spring of 2023.
(left to right) Bobby Ellis, Director of Marketing & Public Relations; Dayna Fuller, Assistant Provost for Strategic Academic Partnerships; Dr. Lee Barnett, Vice Provost, Student Affairs, Continuing Education, and Strategic Academic Partnerships; Dr. Janell Gibson, Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Ken Styron, President (CSU); Dr. Emmet Griswold, Interim President (Albany); Lisa Harrell, Dean of Academic Affairs – Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Engineering Technology; Paul Radke, Corporate Outreach Representative.
