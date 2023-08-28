Albany Technical College staff and guests toss a shovel of dirt on Monday in the groundbreaking for the coming Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy. The new facility will house diesel tech and automotive collision repair instructional and lab space and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024.
Kenn Singletary, Albany Technical College's associate vice president of academics and emergency management, places a portrait of Anthony Parker at the site of a Monday groundbreaking. The new transportation academy will be named in honor of the late president of the college.
ALBANY – In a year’s time, Albany Technical College’s diesel tech and automotive collision repair programs will have a new home on the South Slappey Boulevard campus, and the new facility will bear the name of the late college president who pushed to grow them.
The Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy will come with state-of-the-art equipment for diesel and automotive repair, including two painting stalls for students to practice their craft.