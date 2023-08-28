ALBANY – In a year’s time, Albany Technical College’s diesel tech and automotive collision repair programs will have a new home on the South Slappey Boulevard campus, and the new facility will bear the name of the late college president who pushed to grow them.

The Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy will come with state-of-the-art equipment for diesel and automotive repair, including two painting stalls for students to practice their craft.

0
0
0
0
0