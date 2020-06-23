ALBANY – Albany Technical College has announced expanded opportunities for students by offering a new option for off-campus housing. Local businessman and developer Matt Davis with Davis Companies is now offering local college students an opportunity to lease space in a new development while they attend college in Albany.
“Making housing available to Albany Tech students who need a place to stay while they attend college opens up prospects for students who might otherwise find it a challenge to attend college from a long distance,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. “We are excited about the possibility this allows these students.”
The new apartments, located near Albany State University’s east campus, will be made available to Albany Technical College students on a first-come, first-served basis. Bus transportation will be available for Albany Tech students through Albany Transit System’s bus routes. High-Speed WIFI internet will be provided with the lease, and meal plan options will also be available through Albany State University.
The layout for each suite will allow four people to share an apartment with a common living room and kitchen space. Two students will share a bathroom on each side of the living space. Handicap options will be available on the first floor of each building.
“Added security will include two police officers living on the premises, both from the Albany Police Department,” Davis said. “Extra security will ensure a quiet and orderly environment for those that live there, making a safe space for the students and peace of mind for parents.”
Construction should be completed on the new apartments around mid-July. Applications are being taken for the fall semester of 2020. For more information about student housing, contact The Scene at Sand Hill at (229) 886-1003 or info@scenesandhill.com. Housing information is also available at admissions@albanytech.edu or by calling (229) 430-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.